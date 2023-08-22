The traffic police spokesperson, Superintendent of Police, Michael Kananura has revealed that so far 1,187 vehicles in dangerous mechanical condition have been de-registered in an operation to bring back sanity on Uganda’s roads.

Kananura made the revelation while addressing journalists on Monday at the Police headquarters in Naguru where he said that Police will not rest until sanity has been brought back on Uganda’s roads and warned that any car caught and de-registered will not be allowed on any Uganda road unless it’s cleared by Police.

“We were able to impound a total of 1,187 vehicles which were de-registered, drivers issued with express penalty tickets and ordered to repair them, taken them back to the Inspectorate of Vehicles for inspection before being allowed back on the road,” he said.

SP Kananura also revealed that in the same operation, a total of 2,217 motorcycles were also impounded and riders who were found without riding permits and helmets arrested. He warned that Police will continue until all riders adhere to these requirements.

“Drivers without driving licenses, those with permits out of class and those with expired permits should stand warned that our operations targeting them have also kicked off. Other operations on drink-driving and careless driving will also continue.”

The operation was launched with the aim of reducing road accidents and also to enforce drivers to respect traffic safety rules. Several reports have shown that driving vehicles/riding motorcycles in dangerous mechanical conditions and reckless driving are the major sources of accidents.

Police reports have also described that many vehicles on the roads are not routinely inspected and are in dangerous mechanical condition, partly because of the negligence of drivers/owners and partly because police vehicle inspection centres are not in operation.

Vehicle owners/drivers do not follow the recommended maintenance schedules and intervals. Some vehicles used on the road are too old and unsuitable for road use. These vehicles are dangerous, pose a risk to lives, and contribute to avoidable accidents and loss of lives.