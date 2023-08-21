The American Embassy in Kampala has been implicated in a very complex racket of visa Scams following the commencing of a probe targeting embassy officials and well connected members of the Uganda North America Association-UNAA.

The probe being undertaken by the US Immigration department follows a tip off by some concerned Ugandans living in America after UNAA President, Madam Henrieta Nairuba Wamala accidentally leaked a message in one of the community WhatsApp groups to the effect that she was working with embassy insders to influence the visa process, with reports claiming to an intent to financially profit from the illicit trade.

“Yes, I have just gotten off the phone with the Consul at the American Embassy and have secured for you the slot, drop off your passport at 12pm midday, they will be expecting you.” Reads Nairuba’s mistakenly leaked message in the community group.

It’s alleged that some members whose relatives have reportedly been scammed by the current UNAA officials tipped off the country’s immigration regulation authorities with the above text evidence.

Ordinarily, the visa application process is supposed to be fully automated with applicants required to apply online and have their appointments scheduled thereon without any insider assistance which would culminate into influence peddling.

The revelation, however, could be just a tip of the iceberg following numerous reports of frustration in acquiring visas at the Embassy in Kampala.

There have also emerged reports of extortion by UNAA where Ugandans desperate to get into the States have had to part with millions of Shillings in exchange for invitations, especially whenever time for the organisation’s annual convention approaches. This year’s convention is scheduled for September 1-5 in Dallas Texas.

Mr Osito Joseph, one of the complaints in the case under probe against Nairuba told this publication that his relative, a middle woman aged is one of the victims of the ongoing visa thuggery by UNAA in relation to the September Dallas Convention.

Osito reveals that his friend paid $200 for the convention but her wait grew frustrating as no response was received from UNAA, “prompting her reach out to me” seeking answers. When Osito, however, called out the whole UNAA Executive on the community WhatsApp platform, they claimed it was still early since the applicant had just paid.

“Then their henchmen started defending the scam of their masters that one couldn’t expect a response immediately after paying.People are chasing time, and in thisdigital era, one expects a response almost instantly after paying but they continue to pay a blind eye.

Up to now, my friend has neither received an invitation or been refunded and there seems not hope as the convention is just over a week away. Osito laments.

Another member who asked not to be named said she had received complaints from two people who have equally been robbed in a similar way with promises for invitations that never arrived. According to her, these might not be the only cases which calls fir a deeper probe to restore sanity at UNAA and ensure justice for the victims, many of whom may not be able to come out openly.

US based investigative journalist, Rhemmy Bahati, when contacted, revealed that she was aware of the complaints and she has tried to engage the Kampala Embassy over the same.

” Yes, I have heard of the allegations and I contacted the Embassy in Kampala but they referred me to Department of Home Affairs since I am based in the US. I am yet to receive a response from them.” Bahati said on phone.

If found guilty, Nairuba,and others UNAA officials who might have played a part in aiding the fraudulent visa acquisitions could be handed jail terms or deported, or both.

Our attempts to get a comment from Nairuba were futile as she our calls were not responded to by the time of filing this story.