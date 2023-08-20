By Lukanga Samuel

This year’s National Youth Day celebrations focused on the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and it effects. This revelation was made by the National Youth Council Chairman, Mr. Eyeru Jacob on Wednesday, 16 August 2023 where he stated that the celebrations would be held under the theme, “Accelerating Recovery from Covid-l9 and full implementation of the 2030 Agenda”.

He said that the celebrations would take place on 18 August 2023 at Kigezi Lower Primary school in Kabale District.

Eyeru said that the day is designated for the purpose of celebrating the youth potential and taking stock of what has been accomplished in the area of youth empowerment, growth and development.

He added that the day provides government with an opportunity to review interventions, reflect, refocus and strategize for the coming years.

“The theme enjoined us to take stock of how young people’s businesses have taken advantage of the micro and macro-economic policies to recover from Covid -19. At the same time, we reflect on how we are faring in attaining the 17 Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

According to the statement, the government spent the bigger part of 2022- 2023 developing and designing programmes aimed at empowering youth and building their resilience amidst various economic shocks, trials and tribulations.

The statement also highlighted progresses made towards enhancing youth development such as initiating the development of National Action Plan on Youth, Peace and security and complete development of the out of school youth sexuality education guidelines.

Jacob while delivering his speech in presence of the president also stated that the plan aims at the designing of the National Youth Service Scheme and disseminating the national strategy to end teenage pregnancy and early marriages in Uganda, among others. He asked the government to provide a long lasting solution for the medical intern problem that has continually arisen year after year.

“Strong emphasis must be put on enforcing the guidelines on environmental conservation and protection at both national and regional level to ensure that we recover from the harsh effects of climate change. As Youth, we must take responsibility to nature innovations that will help our country to generate revenue so that we move away from depending on foreign aid.” said Jacob Eyeru.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who has always attended National Youth Day celebrations as the chief guest, signed the Uganda UN Joint Adolescents program that ministry of gender, labour and social development will implement in a number of districts throughout Uganda. This is an additional investment in the youth population’s capacity-building.

Each year, Uganda joins the rest of the UN fraternity on 12 August to commemorate International Youth Day.

The commemoration of the day is consistent with the UN General Assembly Resolution 54/120 of 1999 that designated it for reflection and re-dedication to youth development.

Lukanga Samuel

The Ombudsman