It has reliably been brought to the attention of the UNAA leadership, that one notable New York Based Ugandan, Remmy Bahati, a Colombia University, journalism graduate, who some time ago, converted from Islam to Christianity, has been closely working with some of the Ugandan based newspapers, in an effort to maliciously smear and eventually destroy UNAA, her leadership and Ugandans in the diaspora whose entry to the US was primarily through UNAA.

Quoting directly from one of her close associates Remmy Bahati, was heard saying; “At this point, I don’t care what happens to them [UNAA leaders and the members of UNAA] They will all go down with UNAA” Vowed the angry Bahati as she promises to write a dossier about the leadership selling invitations which is totally false.

Similar bitter sentiments about UNAA and her leadership, have been seen making rounds on Bahati’s WhatsApp group known as “Diaspora Open Space” which she created on August 17th, 2021, Bahati’s platform is one among others which is commonly known for venting and unleashing unfounded attacks against UNAA as well as some of the organization’s members.

The mentioned platform was created after Ms. Bahati, was kicked off on one of the UNAA administered WhatsApp groups due to her constant, baseless, and hateful attacks on UNAA leaders, mainly, UNAA President Henrietta Nairuba Wamala Ssenabulya, whom Remmy, hates with a passion.

It is commonly known that during UNAA election season, different rival groups instigated by their ring leaders tend to engage in whatever it takes to make their presence in the race known and affirmed, even where and when it’s not necessary or relevant.

Such has been the case with this year’s UNAA elections which will take place during the 35th UNAA anniversary convention, slated to take place on Sunday, September 3rd, 2023, at the Hotel Anatole, Dallas, TX.

In the recent past, Remmy Bahati, has been seen spreading confusing information about UNAA financial records, to the point that she produced the organizations uncoordinated and corresponding Tax reports with the Internal Revenue Service [IRS] as if that was not enough, Bahati, conspired with some irresponsible, unethical journalists in Kampala, and wrote an article intended to damage UNAA’s thirty four reputation before her sponsors, by claiming that some of the UNAA leaders, received over $150,000 from the government of Uganda, a bogus story which could only be perceived as true by people who don’t know laws governing money laundering in the US.

Just a few days ago, the same Remmy Bahati, started her day by making phone calls to different UNAA members in her circles of influence. The calls were mainly deceptive, full of lies with the main intent of fraudulently acquiring their UNAA membership payment, with the hateful motive of publishing the fraudulently obtained receipts on her WhatsApp platform with the members names and residential addresses, visibly in the open.

When confronted on why she would engage in such a malicious conduct, Remmy Bahati, said; Because I can and because I am’ protected under the freedom of speech” She added. “I have a duty to do. My job as an investigative journalist, allows me to obtain any information I want and use it accordingly.”

Upon learning about the deceptive acquisition and publication of UNAA members private information on her media platform, which houses about two hundred and eighty-five people, as well as on other platforms, the leadership of UNAA contacted the organizations oversight body including the local authorities for further investigations behind the intrusion of members privacy. UNAA has officially reported the matter to the F…