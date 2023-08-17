President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today presided over the swearing-in of 11 newly appointed High Court Judges at State House Entebbe.

President Museveni congratulated the new Judges and advised them to be transparent if they want to sustain their career.

“This is a very good opportunity for you, the future is in front of you, don’t be tempted by any shortcuts because I have been watching people from the 1960s who made mistakes when they got power. Don’t contaminate your future, you have the opportunity, don’t spoil it,” the President said.

H.E Museveni also assured the Judiciary that their target to get enough manpower to ensure justice for all Ugandans will be achieved.

“The target is to get enough manpower in the Judiciary to cover the geography of the country so that somebody does not have to go and look for justice very far,” he stressed.

He however explained that the journey to increasing the size of the Judiciary is linked to the process of recovery, growth and transformation of Uganda’s economy.

“What I have been explaining to everybody is that whatever the Government does depends on the economy, and this is what I would like all citizens of Uganda to understand. The Judiciary must understand the political economy of the country so that we don’t keep arguing the way forward,” President Museveni noted.

“What we have done in the last 30 and so years, was number one; to bring back the small island by achieving minimum recovery, number two, expanding it and number three is diversification, then number four is value addition and services sector. Now it is this transformation and growth of the economy that gives us revenue to employ more public servants, to pay more salaries and put up infrastructure,” he added.

The Chief Justice, His Lordship Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny – Dollo hailed President Museveni for strengthening the Judiciary of Uganda by giving them more 11 well deserving manpower.

“This brings the number of High Court Judges to 81 which is slightly over 50 percent of our requirement. I congratulate you my Lords, you are most welcome to the Judiciary family,” Hon. Justice Owiny – Dollo said.

“Increasingly we are getting people appointed to the upper bench who are more academically qualified than when we joined the Judiciary,” he added.

On his part, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Norbert Mao said the appointment of new Judges of the High Court is part of the building project that President Museveni is championing to ensure access to justice for all Ugandans.

The new High Court Judges include; Justice Nabakooza Flavia,Justice Mwaka Philip Willebrord,Justice Kwizera Amos,Justice Makumbi David Samson Lwokya,Justice Dr.Akello Echookit Christine ,Justice Karemani Jamson Karemera,Justice Jacqueline Mwondha,Justice Naluzze Aisha Batala,Justice Kania Rosette Comfort,Justice Rubagumya Tumusiime Patience Emily and Justice Lubega Farouk.

The event was also attended by the Deputy Chief Justice, Hon. Justice Richard Buteera, Attorney General, Hon. Kiryowa Kiwanuka, the Judiciary Chief Registrar, Sarah Langa Siu and members of the Judicial Service Commission.