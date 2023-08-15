The Resident District Commissioner (RDC) for Pakwach, Mr Eseru Paul last evening arrested three Parish Development Model (PDM) Sacco Executives for extorting Money from the Beneficiaries of Boro Parish PDM Sacco in Panyimur Sub County.

The Trio which include; Odwokacen Francis who is the Chairperson of the Sacco, Okumu Dennis who is the Secretary and Ayerango Dorine the Treasurer, were arrested with over 300,000shs cash as exhibit which they admitted having collected from PDM members and that it was money meant for their data, transport among others.

Mr. Eseru who was in the Company of the Deputy RDC Achile Twaibu and Deputy DISO Lt. Azza Oscar drove the trio to Panyimur Police post where they were booked Vide Ref: 10/14/08/2023 for detailed investigations.

The RDC stated that as a Security Committee, their wish is to ensure that PDM succeeds in Pakwach and that whoever is messing up with this program will be dealt with accordingly.

“We are tracking down more people including some technical persons trying to frustrate this program and once we have concrete evidence we will immediately arrest them and ensure that they are successfully delivered in Court,” Mr.Eseru Stated.