For the sixth year running, dfcu Bank in partnership with Monitor Publications Limited and Uganda Investment Authority, have launched ‘Rising Woman’ – an initiative that aims to recognize, celebrate, and promote a culture of mentorship among women in the business space in Uganda. This year, Uganda Airlines was unveiled as the fourth sponsor of the program that profiles and funds women-led businesses across the country. Hon. Ntabaazi Harriet, the State Minister for Trade, Industry and Co-operatives was the Guest of Honor at the launch ceremony.

Rising Woman falls under dfcu’s Women in Business Program which aims to create a business enabling environment for women entrepreneurs, with a special focus on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The campaign was announced yesterday at Kampala Serena Hotel and will for the next three months run under the theme ‘Empowering entrepreneurs to Succeed’. The event was attended by past winners of previous Rising Woman seasons, customers from dfcu’s Women in Business Program and representatives from each of the partner companies.

Speaking at the launch as the Chief Guest, Hon. Ntabaazi Harriet, the State Minister for Trade, Industry and Co-operatives applauded the Rising Woman Initiative and called for countrywide participation from women entrepreneurs, noting that this participation was in line with the President’s Ten Point program of Building an integrated, sustaining economy.

Charles Mudiwa, the CEO of dfcu Bank reinforced the Banks commitment to continue supporting the Rising Woman Initiative, noting that dfcu Bank was formed to create economic development in Uganda and has done so for over 50 years. Advising the Women Entrepreneurs, he urged them to learn how to convert their passions and dreams into feasible businesses that generate income.

He further highlighted the importance of building relationships. He urged the Rising Women to focus on establishing networks and build relationships that would serve their businesses in the short and long term.

Ms. Rosemary Mutyabule, a member of dfcu Bank’s Women Business Advisory Counsel, expressed her excitement for yet another season of Rising Woman. She said that dfcu’s Women in Business Program is a platform that allows women to connect with and inspire one another in their quest to meet their business objectives.

“Since its inception in 2018, Rising Woman has had a profound impact on woman across Uganda directly impacting over 65,000 women and over 1 million indirectly with our different programs. We continue to seek for partnership opportunities that enable us to reach more women with skill empowerment to see them thrive in their business. The testimonies from the past winners are a testament to what more we can do if we continue to persist and support more women,” said Ruth Asasira, Manager – Women in Business and Special Programs, dfcu Bank.

Interested businesswomen should visit www.dfcugroup.com to download a form with guidelines on proposal writing and then submit the proposals at any dfcu Bank branch, Daily Monitor offices country wide and UIA offices or district commercial officers in the respective districts. Or Email: womeninbusiness@dfcugroup.com

The trainings / Power talks will be conducted across the regions of Uganda which include Northern – Gulu & Lira, Western – Mbarara & Hoima, East -Mbale & Jinja and Central – Kampala.