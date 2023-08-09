The State House Anti-Corruption Unit working together with Police have arraigned four officials of Fort Portal City before the Chief Magistrates Court in Fort portal for abusing their offices by forging official documents (appointment letters).

The Officials are Kagaba Richard Ndora, the acting deputy Town Clerk, Kyomuhendo Susan, a Senior Assistant Secretary, Kihunde Sylvia, an Internal Auditor and Ben Mutooro Musinguzi, an office assistant also assigned assistant records officer.

In July 2023, the accused without clearance from Public Service forged and issued appointment letters to 23 applicants, which were backdated to 29th June to defeat a circular dated 30th June 2023, by the Ministry of Public Service which halted all recruitments without clearance.

There are several circulars that had earlier been issued by Ministry of Public Service and Public Service Commission guiding on the irregular recruitment, which the suspects disregarded. They have been remanded until 14th August 2023.