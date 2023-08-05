Human rights activist and award-winning novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija has taken the initiative to call on the European Union (EU) for an urgent travel ban on Ugandan government officials accused of human rights violations.

His petition that he says need urgency was submitted to the EU delegation in Uganda, in which he sought the imposition of visa bans on government officials allegedly involved in grave violations of human rights.

In the petition, Kakwenza expresses his rage over what he sees as the 27 member states of the European Union not effectively enforcing the union’s policy on human rights and corruption in Uganda.

The petition comes in the wake of mounting concerns over reports of systematic rights abuses, including arbitrary arrests, torture, and suppression of free speech, allegedly perpetrated by certain members of the Ugandan government.

As the situation in the East African nation continues to draw international attention, Kakwenza’s call for visa sanctions on the accused officials aims to hold them accountable and exert pressure on the government to address the grave human rights situation.

Kakwenza emphasizes that the European Union has a moral duty to safeguard the rights of the oppressed, particularly when those rights are brutally violated by a government it supports.

He alluded to recent reports which shed light on distressing homophobia displayed by influential figures like the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Anita Among, who he accuses of openly expressed homophobic views in the media and actively pushing for the passage of the Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023, in an undemocratic and aggressive manner.

He argues that such reprehensible actions, and the subsequent legislation, blatantly ignore the universal principles that the European Union firmly upholds and seeks to protect, and that this harsh law severely violates the rights and dignity of the LGBTQ+ community, compelling many to seek refuge in Europe and other countries.

“Despite the human rights abuses, European Union member states have not taken decisive actions, like implementing visa restrictions against those responsible for orchestrating these violations,” his petition reads in part.

The novelist revealed that several high-ranking officials, who directly bear responsibility for violating the principles the European Union upholds, can freely travel across Europe without any hindrance, which according to him is unfortunate.

He added that this concern also extends to security officers who directly and indirectly torture Ugandans, as well as magistrates and judges who fail to protect victims of human rights abuses.

The restrictions

Kakwenza urges the European Union to prevent those responsible for human rights abuses in Uganda from enjoying European freedoms while denying these rights to Ugandan citizens.

He calls for concrete actions, like imposing visa bans, to hold these human rights violators accountable and send a strong message against their actions.

The writer emphasizes that the EU’s commitment to justice and human rights should never waver, even amidst complex geopolitical dynamics, and by taking a firm stand, the EU can positively impact the lives of countless Ugandans.

The petition has been sent to various European institutions, and Emmanuel Gyezaho from the EU in Uganda confirmed receipt and promised a response.

Having gained recognition both at home and abroad for his relentless advocacy for human rights and social justice, Kakwenza’s efforts have garnered support from various human rights organizations and concerned citizens worldwide.

The petition’s submission to the EU marks a significant step in the international community’s response to the ongoing crisis in Uganda, and it remains to be seen how EU authorities will respond to the call for action.

As the situation unfolds, the impact of Kakwenza’s campaign may reverberate through diplomatic channels, shaping the international community’s stance towards addressing human rights concerns in Uganda.

The world watches closely as this determined rights activist takes a stand, pushing for tangible measures that could potentially bring much-needed change and accountability to the highest levels of the Ugandan government.