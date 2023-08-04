The Vice President of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) in charge of Buganda Erias Lukwago has vowed that they will not allow the party president Patrick Amuriat and his Secretary General Nandala Mafabi to hijack and turn the opposition party into their briefcase organization.

While addressing journalists at Fair Way Hotel-Kampala on Thursday, the Lord Mayor of Kampala said FDC is a strong party with full-scale and operational structures and it can’t be run on the emotions of two people because of a small misunderstanding within the party.

He added that they are not a faction but a wide spectrum of the FDC National Executive Committee (NEC) who advocate for leadership of the party constitution which the two Nandala and Amuriat no longer follow.

“We would be seated at our party headquarters but they are under siege and taken over by goons! But this party does not belong to two or three individuals who want to manage it as a briefcase party! The FDC is one party which has gotten its robust structures rolled out countrywide. It has never been a briefcase party! It’s an absurdity and it’s totally unacceptable,” he said.

Lukwago once again asserted that he and his group are not a faction and they are not fighting the party’s leadership as it has been alleged by many however Nandala and Amuriat are the ones running the faction because the entire NEC is not siding with them.

“I may be surprised if any of you treated this as a statement from a faction, actually if anything it’s Nandala and Amuriat running a faction because the executive is here and we are ready to execute business. This is our mandate under the party constitution. However right now it’s an unfortunate situation that NEC can’t sit and we cannot allow this to happen,” he added.

The Lord Mayor however cautioned that they are going to do whatever it takes to see that NEC sits and has asked all bonafide members of the FDC to wait for the decision that is going to be taken by the party in its properly constituted organs and meetings.

“The statements causally issued by the Hon Nandala as a party Secretary General shouldn’t at all be accorded any respect or implemented because they are made without the authority and the constitution of the party,” said Lukwago.

Meanwhile, the misunderstandings currently witnessed in the FDC party have been caused mostly by the so-called dirty money which Lukwago’s group allege came from President Yoweri Museveni and is said to have sponsored the campaigns for FDC candidate Patrick Amuriat during the 2021 presidential election.