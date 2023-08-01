The Uganda Government has finally reduced the Cost of the Internet from US$ 70 to US$35 per Mbps per month to facilitate service delivery, according to a statement released by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance and the National Information and Technology Authority Uganda (NITA U), on Tuesday.

While addressing Journalists at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister of ICT and National Guidance said, the Internet reduction will enable Ugandans to access essential services cheaply.

He enumerated the essential services to include; the cost of applying online for passports, National IDs and Land Titles among others.

“ The Government of Uganda has taken key steps to prioritize the development of ICT Sector which include; the Development of the Digital Uganda Vision and the Development of ICT Infrastructure all over the country which are in line with Government Policies and strategies like; the Uganda Vision 2040 and the National Development Plan (NDP),” he said.

Dr. Baryomunsi added that; Government has set up a total of 280 free Internet Hotspots in Kampala, which will be accessed at Market places, Hospitals, Schools and at the Kampala City Square among others. He in addition said, Government has put in place similar free Internet Hotspots in 300 places upcountry.

Asked by Journalists on the fate of reopening Facebook, which was closed down way back in 2021, Dr Baryomunsi said, Uganda Communication Commission (UCC) is handling the matter with Facebook, to lay down guidelines that shall see Facebook respect the Laws of Uganda before they are allowed to reopen.

He said Facebook violated Ugandan Laws by indulging in politicking during Uganda’s elections of 2021, which resulted in the social media indefinite suspension.

Dr. Baryomunsi also called upon Ugandan Innovators to put in place other social media platforms instead of relying on foreign social media platforms, such as Facebook.

Dr. Hatwib Mugasa, NITA Uganda Executive Director, said NITA-U has championed the enabling environment for reliable and affordable internet services.

“Recognizing the crucial role of digital connectivity in the development of our Nation, NITA-U commenced providing Internet services to Government entities in FY 2013/14 at a rate of US$300 per MBPs per month, which was significantly more affordable than the prevailing retail price of US$600 across Private Sector providers,” he said.

He added that; over the years, NITA-U’s dedication to its mission and the increasing number of clients on board to the National Backbone Infrastructure (NBI) has resulted in gradual reduction in the price per month, reaching an impressive US$70 in November 2017.

“Now the economies of scale brought forth by over 1,400 entities connected to the NBI have paved the way for even greater progress,” he added.