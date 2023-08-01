The state minister for investment and privatization, Anite Evelyn is facing backlash from the public after posting a photo on Twitter of her and husband, Allan Kajik passionately kissing.

Netizens have since attacked her saying as a public servant who holds a position of power and influence, she must be mindful of the message she sends to the people she serves.

Although Anite came out and defended herself that their marriage was blessed by God, in the presence of the public and the head of state, the public especially the elderly have failed to know why she posted such not so pleasing photo.

“This our marriage was blessed by God, in the presence of the public and the head of state. So my dear I am just trying to tell the young generation to love and get married to the right partner not those things of a man marrying a fellow man,” she said.

Here are some of the messages from netizens castigating the minister:

Godfrey Kuteesa: “Despicable!! Unacceptable!! This is not African. In Africa, we love with respect. We don’t expose bedroom affairs for public view. Bedroom affairs when done with love are ok but they’re not for public consumption. We’re a good society with natural “shame”. We ask ourselves, “What would people think of me after they see this!!” That’s the “good shame” that everyone must have! But here’s my disappointment: Am disappointed that “she’s proud of it”. But that’s not all. The worst bit is “HE” who has no say!! Who can’t reign on HER to say, “DO NOT POST THAT” .When a MAN becomes a FOLLOWER of a woman they married. HE will lose his sense of direction! Don’t be surprised when Next time she shows us how he takes off his pants. SAD!!”

Wepukhulu Emmanuel; An adult posting gestures of kissing on a social platform where by when we are with our kids using phones they are equally seeing such a tweet.-Very unbecoming. These are images you can keep in your gallery and send to your husband’s Whatsapp when you are not close. Grow.

Charles Etukuri; Very scandalous. Who kisses with eyes that open and then bite the lips? The last time you kissed, did you do this? You West Nile people need more exposure. This is primitive…

Kintu M.A; But when you are back, with permission from your hubby, I will offer kissing sessions at USD 100.

Lule Edriane; I still have a strong feeling….this Account was hacked. Because this is unspeakable.

Rurekyera Geofrey; At first, I thought it was Photoshop. But since there is no disclaimer from you here, I will take pics that are genuine, organic and belong to you. That said, this is adult theatre content. We have societal conventions and as far as I know, public exhibition of affection is prohibited.

Kadafi Mobiliser of Gen MK; This is too low, especially from a leader of your status. On camera? Aren’t you soon showing us how you do it in your bedroom? What are you showing the young generation? You can do better.

Eric Tumwesigye; But Hon minister, is the second picture really necessary? As much as we appreciate the campaign you are determined to push for young people, please be selective about how much of your private comes to the public. Kiss your husband in your privacy and in peace.

Ester Sanyu; But seriously how can you do this and what about young ones may be there is a step you missed? This is not godly or something else and you have to respect yourself as a mother may be or public example so here we don’t see age difference.

Roy; As a minister, it’s essential to maintain a dignified image on social media. If embarrassing pictures surface, it’s best to acknowledge any past mistakes, apologize if necessary, and emphasize your commitment to personal growth and serving the public with integrity.

Izaben; Any explanation to back up this is completely wrong. With all due respect, this is not right, there’s no positive communication being passed on by posting such and think about if everyone on Love was posting such what would kids on social learn from it