President Yoweri Museveni this evening arrived in the Russian port city of Saint Petersburg to attend the Second Russia-African summit that will run from the 27th-28th of July 2023.

The President arrived at Pulkovo International Airport in the city of Saint Petersburg and was received by the Russian Federation Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Bogdan Mikhail Lleonidovich and many other senior government officials from the Russian federation.

The Russia-Africa summit will be attended by heads of states and governments from Africa as well as representatives of vast majority of the African countries and majority of the socio-economic and political players on the continent.

During his stay in Russia President Museveni will hold bilateral discussions with his counterpart President Vladimir Putin on matters of mutual interest between Uganda and the Russian federation.

President Museveni was accompanied to Russia by a high-powered delegation that include ministers, members of parliament as well as several senior government officials.