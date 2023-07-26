In a complex world of politics, where alliances and loyalties are forged with great vigilance, a prominent figure has emerged, allegedly dancing a dangerous game between two rival political parties.

His name is Andrew Lukyamuzi-Batemyetto, the Chairperson LCV Masaka district, who is seemingly an ardent subscriber to the National Unity Platform (NUP) political party. His recent ambiguous relations with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) have raised suspicion of double dealing.

An enigmatic politician, Batemyetto’s identity has been shielded by a veil of secrecy, and finds himself entangled in a web of intrigue, manipulating the strings of power with extraordinary finesse. With one foot allegedly in each camp, he has become a master of double-dealing, leaving both parties bewildered and suspicious.

In a plot that seems plucked from a political thriller, this cunning individual skillfully juggles the interests of two opposing ideologies, exploiting their influence allegedly to advance his personal agendas.

However, Mr. Batemyetto maintains that his actions of working with government is not a double dealing tactic as many people say, but driven solely by the best interests of the nation and its people.

He contends that cooperation is not synonymous with compromise, but to advance a constructive dialogue with the ruling government, aimed at bridging the ideological divide and advocate effectively for the needs and aspirations of the citizens.

“Government projects and arrangements, I don’t sabotage them, when government institutes a programme that is beneficial to our people, I support it. I refuse to let the people suffer due to an unyielding refusal to work together,” Batemyetto asserts.

While publicly professing loyalty to NUP, insiders reveal a covert dance with NRM, raising eyebrows about where his true allegiances lie. Behind closed doors, Batemyetto’s alleged ability to walk a tightrope of deceit has left even the most seasoned political veterans scratching their heads in disbelief.

Observers marvel at the deftness with which this political puppeteer maneuvers through treacherous waters. The risk of exposure is ever-present, but the allure of playing both sides appears irresistible. Some see it as a masterclass in Machiavellian strategy, while others decry it as a betrayal of public trust.

Last week, Hon. Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba, the Chairperson for NUP in Buganda region and also Leader of Opposition (LOP) in Parliament instructed Francis Kimuli, the Speaker for Masaka district to convene an emergency meeting, not later than Friday this week, involving all NUP figure heads in Masaka to probe the ambiguous conduct of Batemyetto.

Hon. Mpuuga decried what he termed “double standards attitude” saying Batemyetto has lost serious touch with concrete realities on the ground and the right track, regarding his duties as a district leader, and the core values of NUP.

“We do not want any one to commit any wrong doing in our name. If you want to eat, go on your own and eat, we did not ask anyone to lobby for what to eat in our name, Speaker stand your ground and lead the team such that we revive the integrity of NUP in Masaka,” Hon. Mpuuga charged.

In an interview with 88.8 CBS FM, Speaker Kimuli said his first step will be meeting Batemyetto one on one, such that he comments on the allegations leveled against him, as a way of finding a long lasting solution to this political wrangling.

“A meeting will be hastily convened, involving NUP party members and leaders in Masaka district and we see how we will handle the Batemyetto question because we are alarmed by his conduct, he no longer attends NUP meetings, yet he has never missed those organized by NRM,” Speaker Kimuli stressed.

Mpuuga’s instructions to Kimuli came at the heels of a whirlwind of reports about Batemyetto’s ambiguous relations with NRM, which have revealed whispers of backroom deals and clandestine meetings with the ruling party, and have sent shockwaves through the political landscape, igniting a blaze of speculation about his true intentions.

It should be noted that Batemyetto shocked almost every NUP supporter in greater Masaka late May, when he expeditiously participated in President Yoweri Museveni’s four-day tour to assess the performance of Parish Development Model (PDM) in the district. He implored the President to buy him a brand new vehicle to execute his duties, saying he is tired of using boda bodas.

“I would like to bring it to your attention with all these witnesses here, the duty car that was assigned to me was grounded, all the money that I had saved, I used it to replenish that car but it has failed to operate normally,” Batemyetto implored President Museveni.

As rumors swirl and the stakes escalate, Batemyetto’s actions have triggered a deepening rift within both parties. Fierce debates rage over whether he should be ostracized for his alleged double-dealing ways or embraced for his deftness in political maneuvering.

The LOP, like any other NUP figure head was left in total shock last week, when Batemyetto boycotted his oversight tour to inspect government service delivery in Masaka district. Making matters worse, neither did the latter bother to send any representatives, nor said sorry to the party leadership for failure to participate.

As the political landscape grows increasingly tense, the spotlight is now firmly fixed on this enigmatic figure. Will his alleged risky game of double-dealing lead to his ultimate triumph or spell his political downfall?

Only time will reveal the fate of this political puppeteer as he continues to play a dangerous game of power and deceit.