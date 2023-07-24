The management of Whisper’s Magical Children’s hospital will no longer grapple with challenges of transporting patients to their hospital and also referring them to other hospitals in Busoga and beyond, after it acquired a new state of the art Ambulance.

The Ambulance, registration number UBN 204R, was unveiled by Busoga Kingdom’s 2nd deputy Prime Minister Owek. Alhaj Osman Ahmed Noor while officiating at a fundraising dinner for its fuel at Nile Village Hotel, along Kiira road in Jinja City.

Alhaj Osman was accompanied by Pallisa district RDC Majid Dhikusoka, Jinja district RDC Richard Gulume and the CEO of Whispers Magical Children’s Hospital Veronika Cejpkova while unveiling the Ambulance. The fundraising event was attended by well-wishers who generously contributed toward the fuel of the Ambulance.

In his remarks, Owek. Alhaj Osman, said that most regions in Uganda especially Busoga sub region is faced with the challenge of poor health care system and added that the sub region has lost and it still continues losing people because of lack of medical transport in terms of well-equipped medical ambulances to enable people seek specialized attention when needed.

“I want to greatly associate with the theme of the day or campaign name, fueling hope for patients’ which is aimed at providing free medical transportation,” he said and thanked Whispers for thinking about a solution to the identified problem.

Alhaj Osman said that Obwakyabazinga Bwa Busoga can only thrive when Kyabazinga’s subjects are healthy.

He said that the Brand Ambassador of Whisper’s Magical Children’s Hospital, Grace Mwesigwa, informed him about the hospital running a sickle cell clinic and TB clinic every Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

“Busoga is one of the leading regions with a high rate of sickle cell infections. The districts of Mayuge, Kamuli and part of Iganga have the highest numbers,” Alhaj Osman revealed.

He commended Veronika Cejpkova and her team of doctors for providing free meals to patients taken to their hospital adding that it is rare to find hospitals feeding patients for free.

“On behalf of Busoga Kingdom, we pledge to give the necessary support to the visionary and good intentioned people like Veronika to continue offering services to our people,” Alhaj Osman said, urging management of Whispers to tap into services offered by Busoga Kingdom’s Ministry of Health by initiating a partnership to continue promoting health services in Busoga.

Alhaj Osman contributed sh2 million towards the Ambulance’s fuel campaign and also delivered a cash contribution of sh1.2 million Rt. Hon. Justine Lumumba Kasule the Minister for General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister of Uganda.

The CEO of Whisper’s Magical Children’s Hospital Veronika Cejpkova recounted how they travelled countless nights to pick patients who had no transport to bring them to hospital for treatment.

She added that whenever the need of an ambulance would arise, they would hire one at Nile International Hospital to transport patients.

Cejpkova revealed that the Ambulance is free of charge and they are to stock it with enough medical tools and medicine to always be on standby to attend to emergencies.

She called upon well-wishers to support them in terms of fuel to enable the ambulance to stay in operation at all times.

Approximately sh15 million was collected both in cash and pledges at the fundraising dinner event.