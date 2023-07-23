The Prime Minister of Uganda, Rt. Hon. Nabbanja Robinah on Sunday 23rd July 2023, arrived in Rome, Italy for the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East Annual Summit 2023 (ECAM Summit) that starts on Monday 24th July 2023.

The Prime Minister who is representing Uganda will deliver a key note address at the High level summit.

On arrival ,Nabbanja was received by Uganda’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to Italy H.E. Elizabeth Paula Napeyok, Alinemary Kemerwa Kenyangi – Deputy Head of Mission and Siragi Wakaabu Agriculture Attache/ Alternate Permanent Representative to FAO, WFP & IFAD.

The Prime Minister also interacted with the Vice President of Kenya, H.E Rigathi Gachagua and the Kenyan delegation at the VVIP lounge.