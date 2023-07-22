The Director Public Prosecution, Jane Frances Abodo has urged the newly promoted detectives to be more accountable and responsible as they perform their duties.

“As you begin your new journey, go and make us look good. Give accountability to the people of Uganda. They deserve it. If we don’t do our work, we make someone suffer, his family and the generation to come.” Stressed Abodo.

This was during a pipping ceremony of the 161 newly promoted officers held at CID headquarters, Kibuli yesterday.

The Director appreciated the officers promoted that it will energize and give them a new beginning in the implementation of their work.

“I congratulate you all upon your promotion and I’m happy this will make work done so well because promotion brings motivation. It comes with added responsibility and we should be able to embrace it”.

She however asked the newly promoted officers to support the director CID to achieve the institutional objectives and added that in any investigation done, officers should look for evidence and not to witch-hunt but get evidence that can prove a case in court.

On the same event, the director CID, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Tom Magambo revealed that the directorate has embarked on the ideological consciousness of the officers through training to prepare them to support the ongoing social and economic transformation of the country.

He said Uganda is at a phase of social-economic transformation. He also highlighted that the institution is working on improving the welfare of its officers, the education of their children, health and prosperity.

“Our welfare has not been the best and This is our top priority as H.E the President has already guided on what needs to be done”.

AIGP Magambo also encouraged officers to start small projects within their families when ever they are off duty to supplement on their salaries.

To the promoted officers, he called on them to patriotic, serve with dedication and above all be humane and professional in their work.

“Make us proud. Promotion means more responsibilities and improve on how you lead people under you.” the director concluded.