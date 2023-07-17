The State Minister for Microfinance and Small Enterprises Hon Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo yesterday launched the Hon Kasolo Christmas Cup Bukoto central at Bbuliro playground in Masaka District. The Hon Kasolo Christmas Cup is a football tournament that kicked off yesterday and will go on till December 25th 2023.

The launch of the tournament brought together thousands of residents of Bukoto central that is made of two sub counties Kyesiiga and Kyanamukaka. The tournament kicked off with two games and the first one was between Kyengerere that beat Zimwe 1-0, the second game was between Kyesiiga that defeated Byambaale 2-1.

According to Hon Haruna Kasolo, the organizer of the tournament, the overall winner will take home shs10,000,000 and a bull, in second position, the team will go home with Shs5,000,000 and a bull and in third position, the team will walk away with Shs3,000,000 and a bull and finally in the fourth position, it will be a cash prize of Shs1,000,000 and a bull.

“The Hon Kasolo Christmas Cup is one way to bring the people of not only Bukoto central together but also the people of Masaka and Kyotera together,” Minister Kasolo said.

He further noted that the activities will also have women football and among other games such as bicycle races, Pool table and Board games.

Gerald Musisi, one of the people who attended the event said that Hon Kasolo never stops thinking about and for the people of Kyotera and Masaka.

‘’Even though he is not the Member of Parliament representing Kyotera, Hon Kasolo has done enough for us more than even the Member of Parliament who is supposed to be working for the people of Kyotera,” Musisi said.

It should be noted that ever since Hon Kasolo became Member of Parliament (10th Parliament) and Minister of State for Microfinance, he has been helping the people of Kyotera. He did this using his Kasolo Foundation that has been in existence for a while and has seen many people of Uganda benefit from it.