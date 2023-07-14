Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy commander, Commissioner of Police, Paul Nkore, has cautioned newly promoted police officers against engaging in partisan politics while carrying out their duties. Commissioner Nkore made the remarks during the pipping of Kampala Metropolitan South Police Officers, who were part of the over 1600 officers promoted last month.

The Colorful ceremony took place at Kampala Fairway Hotel on Thursday and was witnessed by the promoted police officers’ spouses, friends and relatives among others.

The newly promoted officers are at the ranks of Senior Commissioner of Police, Commissioner of Police, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Senior Superintendent of Police, Superintendent of Police and Assistant Superintendent of Police.

“As police officers, you need to know that the Government you are serving has trust in you and there are things you are expected to do and not to do, ”Nkore said.

He cautioned the officers against engaging in social evils such as corruption and alcoholism, saying they must exhibit a high level of discipline and endurance. He reminded the officers of their primary role to protect Ugandans and their property.

“Some of us shun away from our mandate. Do what your mandate tells you, ” he added.

Major Musa Mukiibi, the Kampala Metropolitan Internal Security Organization (ISO) Chief, reiterated the need for Police Officers to work hand in hand with other sister security organs to stem crime in Kampala City and its environs.

“Your promotion is both a challenge and an opportunity, which calls for dedication and commitment to your duties,”he said.

The promotions were announced last month by the Internal Affairs Minister, Gen Kahinda Otafiire in his capacity as the chairperson of the Police Authority.

“In exercise of the powers vested in him under section 9(i) of the Police Act, the president of Uganda and on advice of the Police Authority has appointed on promotion 1638 gazetted police officers,” Otafiire said.

Minister Otafiire said when the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Government came into Power in 1986, they found glaring gaps in the promotion system of the police, which he said has since been streamlined to see such a big number of officers promoted in a short time.