President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has paid glowing tribute to the Late Hon. Col (Rtd) Charles Engola Macodwogo for his tremendous contribution to the country in the economic, political as well as security areas.

President Museveni particularly praised the former State Minister for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations for taking up the gospel of teaching his constituents to shift from subsistence farming to commercial agriculture and saluted him for his role in the restoration of peace in the Lango sub-region.

“He started making his contribution when he joined politics as LC 5 Chairman and I knew his good method of work that is why I did not hesitate to appoint him as a Minister,” the President said.

President Museveni made his remarks this afternoon after laying a Wreath on the grave of the fallen compatriot Col (Rtd) Charles Engola at Awangi village-Orupu parish in Iceme sub-county Oyam district. The President was received on arrival at the home of the late Engola by a group of family members led by Samuel Engola and the widow Joyce Ayikoru Okello. A short prayer led by Rev. Canon Georg Amoli the incharge of the Anglican Church-Oyam district was recited at the laying of the Wreath ceremony.

President Museveni further commended the Col (Rtd) Engola for having taken up the gospel of teaching people how to generate income and not working for the stomach only.

“He was not only an NRM activist but was also a teacher who showed the people the way of fighting poverty,” the President noted.

President Museveni therefore encouraged the children of the late Engola especially the NRM flag bearer, Engola Okello Samuel Junior to keep the legacy of their father shining.

Okello Engola Samuel Junior is standing on the NRM ticket in the Oyam North Parliamentary By-election race to replace his father Charles Engola who was gunned down by his bodyguard Wilson Sabiti on the 2nd May 2023 at his home in Kyanja-Nakawa Division, Kampala.

The President pledged to meet the clan groups of Mr. Engola at a later date for discussions.