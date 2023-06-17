Kenneth Tukamushaba, a former Health In charge for Kakomo Health Center III in Kitumba Sub-county, is currently on the run after being accused of raping a female patient. The incident reportedly took place at Rubaya Health Center IV, where Tukamushaba was recently attached.

According to reliable sources from the Office of the District Health Officer, Tukamushaba had previously been demoted from his position at Kakomo Health Center III due to similar allegations. He was subsequently deployed at Kahondo Health Centre III before being transferred to Rubaya Health Center IV.

Kabale Deputy District Resident Commissioner, Andrew Ronald Bakak, confirmed that Tukamushaba went into hiding on Thursday of last week after learning that the victim’s husband had reported the case to the police. Authorities have been attempting to contact Tukamushaba, but his known phone number has proven unreachable.

The alleged incident occurred when the victim, who had visited the health facility seeking examination for an undisclosed illness, was reportedly locked up by Tukamushaba. It is alleged that he then forced her into sexual intercourse against her will. The victim’s identity has been withheld for privacy and legal reasons.

The police have since launched an investigation into the matter and are actively searching for Tukamushaba to bring him to justice. Authorities urged anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to come forward and assist in the ongoing efforts to apprehend him.

The Kabale District health authorities, along with law enforcement agencies said they are committed to ensuring that justice is served and that the victim receives the necessary support during this difficult time.