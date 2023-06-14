President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will tomorrow deliver his Budget Speech to Parliament virtually, according to the Deputy Presidential Press Secretary, Mr. Faruk Kirunda.

Mr. Kirunda says the speech that will start at 2pm will be aired live on all radio and TV stations.

“H.E the President will tomorrow, Thursday, June 15, 2023, give a Budget Speech to Parliament virtually starting at 2pm. The speech will be aired live on all radio and TV stations. Please, tune in,” Mr. Kirunda tweeted on Wednesday.

Earlier, President Museveni who is in isolation at Nakasero State Lodge over Covid-19 had revealed that he will be able to address Parliament tomorrow at a distance of 300m on the budget Day since he was unable to travel with other six African Presidents to Kiev and Russia to mediate in the Russia-Ukraine war

“Otherwise, I had delegated the whole effort to VP Alupo. Now that I’m not travelling, she will inspect the parade for me, take the salute for the match past and I will make my brief remarks at the end of the budget speech,” President Museveni said earlier today in a statement.