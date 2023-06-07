Opposition Members of Parliament have revealed that they have not attended today’s State of National Address (SONA2023) because it’s a waste of taxpayers’ money.

In a document released on Wednesday afternoon by the leader of the opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga, the opposition said that there is a lot of money that is wasted by the government on the covid-19 tests conducted on attendees yet it can be avoidable if President Museveni decides to address the nation at his home in State House as he did during lockdown.

They said that the State of Nation Address has attracted at least 20,000 people including Members of Parliament, Heads of government agencies and departments, diplomats, security officers, journalists and waiters among others and it cost Uganda’s taxpayers about Shs3bn for all of them to be tested.

“Another event of the budget speech which is expected next week is also expected to cost the taxpayer another Shs3bn in Covid-19 tests whereas this is an abuse of the rights of those subjected to these tests, we are more concerned about the high cost of testing for Covid-19 in billions every year,” reads part of the statement.

In the same document, they advised that in order to save taxpayer’s money in such hard economic times, the government must advise President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and his family to take Covid-19 booster doses to boost their immunity as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

They also urged that Gen Museveni should increase the social distance he observes while meeting people in the country as recommended by WHO. They also advised that Gen Museveni must stop meeting people physically and instead use technology (Zoom) as he did during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The shadow Cabinet has therefore resolved that subjecting people to the costly Covid-19 tests for the sole purpose of meeting Mr Museveni is an abuse and must stop. Accordingly, we advise Members of the Opposition not to take these tests and to stay away from SONA 2023 and the Budget Speech,” reads the statement.

Meanwhile, the State of the Nation Address (SONA) is a constitutional requirement under Article 101 (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda where the president is required to address the country on the country’s affairs and the achievements attained in that particular Financial Year. It’s also the speech that opens the new session of parliament.