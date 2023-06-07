Former Lubaga South Member of Parliament Paul Kato Lubwama is dead.

The veteran actor reportedly died of heart attack at Stana Medical Centre in Bunamwaya in the wee hours of Wednesday night.

His death was announced by his social media platforms administrator.

Kato Lubwama who represented Lubaga South in the 10th Parliament has for year been suffering from heart related complications and he has had surgical operations in Uganda and Turkey.

Several people have since eulogized the former MP;

The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among said; It is with great sadness that I received the news of the passing on of Hon. Kato Lubwama. His sense of humour brought life to the 10th Parliament and he built bridges across the political divide. He also leaves a solid legacy in the entertainment world where he spent most of his life. I convey our sympathies to his family, his constituents, friends and all who loved him. May his soul rest in peace.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa said; Woken up to the sad news of Hon. Kato Lubwama’s death. The former MP brought life to the 10th Parliament. He could bring a smile to all of us. He was passionate on seeing the entertainment industry grow and employ as many young people as possible. To him, the political divide in the country was unnecessary. He believed in a more united country with no hard feelings based on political beliefs. I wish to extend my condolences to his family and constituents. Rest in peace brother

Brian Majwega; You have been an inspiration to many of us, ur courageous words and speeches u gave to the nation at large. We shall forever miss u. Rest in peace hon kato lubwama, safer place in heaven till we meet.

Karim Masaba: I am saddened by the passing of Hon. Kato Lubwama, a man of a lot of humor and friendly to most. I wish to extend my condolences to his family and friends. Inalilahi wainalilahi raj’un

Babirye Liliane; I’m so sorry to hear of Hon Kato Lubwama Paul passing. Hon Kato Lubwama was a very special man who greatly influenced the entire entertainment industry . He will be missed! May his soul RIP!

Lucky Mbabazi; Rest in peace, Uncle Kato Lubwama

Andrew Kyamagero; Kato Lubwama we will never forget you. Your vibrant spirit will forever live on in our hearts, and your laughter will echo through the corridors of our minds. Farewell,until we meet again .Rest in peace, and know that you are dearly missed. Condolences to the bereaved family.

Bugingo Hannington; I will forever Miss you my friend/ mentor/ passionate Artist/ lwali mate forever spontenous ⁦@Kato_Lubwama⁩ ! Thank you for sharing g your talent with the world! Till we meet again! We are broken beyond repair! Rest in Peace Legend

Maurice Kirya; Thank you for making us laugh and for your major contribution to Ugandan comedy and theatre! Rest In Peace Kato Lubwama

Eddy Kenzo; Kitalo nyo ekya Hon Kato Lubwama banange,I’m speechless

GNL Zamba; Sad to hear that we have lost another great pillar of the arts. A theatre legend and leader in our community. Rest in peace Hon. Kato Lubwama sending our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to your family and loved ones

David Lewis Rubongoya; Rest in peace, Hon. Kato Lubwama. While you lived, you brought joy and laughter to so many people.