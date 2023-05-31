President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today welcomed and held discussions with H.E Malik Agar Eyre Ngamyoufa, the Vice Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan. During their discussion, H.E Agar gave the President a comprehensive overview of the current security situation in Sudan, highlighting the need for continued efforts to bring stability to the region.

As the Chairman of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union, President Museveni emphasised the importance of ending the fighting and working towards reconciliation and fair elections. He stressed that the people of Sudan should be given the opportunity to choose their own leader through a democratic process. He further emphasised that Sudan belongs to its people and that the country’s future should not be determined by any individual or group.

President Museveni also called on activists in Sudan to promote reconciliation and help put an end to the ongoing violence. He noted that if the generals in the army could be convinced that reconciliation is possible, they would be more likely to agree to a ceasefire since they would not fear that they would be executed.

Additionally, he expressed his belief that integrating the army should be considered after the country has stabilised.

The meeting between President Museveni and Deputy Chairman Agar served as an important reminder of the critical role that leadership and democratic processes play in achieving peace and stability in the region.

President Museveni reechoed the need for the fighting forces to stop fighting, disengage to agreed positions, hold elections and reconcile as the only solutions to the ongoing fighting in Sudan.

“Sudan does not belong to individuals; it belongs to the people of Sudan,” he said.

Fighting broke out in Khartoum last month between Government forces headed by Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and, who is the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.