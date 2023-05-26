The Executive Secretary of Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) Dan Odongo has said the normal registration period for candidates to sit for their 2023 final examination at primary and all secondary levels ends on May 31, 2023.

In a document issued by Mr Odongo on Friday, he called upon all responsible parties to ensure that all potential candidates at; Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education are registered during the remaining days to avoid a surcharge.

He also cautioned parties responsible for uploading the candidates’ bio-data to verify the accuracy of the data submitted with candidates, before final submissions.

“Look out for spellings and order of the names, date of birth, gender, and institutional choices and ensure that the photograph is attached. In case there is a need for amendments after submission, the responsible person is advised to contact UNEB directly. Where the amendments involve changing the names and dates of birth, please come along with a birth certificate and a letter of consent from the parent or guardian. Amendments made before May 31, will be free of charge. Thereafter, a fee will be charged for any alteration to registration data,” he said.

Mr Odongo has warned heads of government-aided schools not to register privately sponsored candidates as government-sponsored candidates. He noted that this is a fraudulent practice which causes financial loss to the government and therefore any head of an examination centre or school director discovered to have indulged in such practice shall pay twice the amount that has been defrauded.

“Relevant laws on fraud will also be applied to such head teachers or directors and in addition, the examination centre number of the school shall be withdrawn,” he said.

Meanwhile as provided in the UNEB Act 2021 S.4 (2), Headteachers and District/ City/ Municipal Inspectors of schools shall display the register of candidates in a visible place at the school and district noticeboards respectively. When that time comes parents, candidates and other interested parties are expected to confirm the registration status of the learners as well as the accuracy of the data provided.