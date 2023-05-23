Victoria University has clarified that it does not run any expired academic programmes.

In a statement dated 22nd May, 2023, Victoria University says they contacted the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) and established that that the document being circulated is fake news and should be treated with the contempt it deserves.

“We are not running expired academic programmes at VU. The academic programmes of VU are always submitted on time to NCHE for re-accreditation and meet the required standards,” the University management said.

Victoria University’s statement comes at a time when a list of over 1400 alleged expired academic programmes taught in different institutions of higher learning is making rounds on social media.

The affected programmes include both graduate and undergraduate courses, and the expiration period differs according to the academic institutions.

Most of the programmes expired at least five years ago, but universities (private and public) have continued to admit students to such courses, contrary to the higher education provisions.

