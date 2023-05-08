The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) will soon embark on mobilisation meetings to be held at Constituency level, the Director Mobilisation and cadre development Hon Rosemary Seninde has disclosed.

The meetings are intended to enable the National Secretariat touch base with the grassroot Party members.

Director Seninde made the revelation while meeting over 300 party members at Royal Gardens in Masaka City. The participants who included the NRM District Executive Committee members, Sub County NRM chairpersons, RDCs, DISOs, Administrative Secretaries and Registrars were drawn from the ten districts of Greater Masaka.

Seninde said the exercise expected to start later this month will begin with a few selected districts within the Central region and Busoga sub region before rolling it out to the entire country.

“The arrangement will enable us interact with our members at lower levels”, she said amidst thunderous cheers from her excited audience.

About the composition of the participants, Hon Seninde stated that the details will be disclosed later before the commencement of the exercise. The National Secretariat will continue sharing periodic updates with it’s administrative Secretaries in the districts.

This arrangement is part of a series of planned activities as build up engagements with the structures a head of the 2026 general elections.