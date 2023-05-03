The Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court has set 25th May as the date to start hearing the case in which State Minister for Karamoja affairs, Agnes Nandutu is accused of diverting iron sheets meant for the Karamoja Region

Presiding over the court session on Wednesday, the trial judge, Lady Justice Jane Kajuga Okuo directed state prosecution to complete the disclosure of evidence against Nandutu to her lawyers by May, 5, 2023 before trial officially kicks off on May, 25.

Nandutu was two weeks ago charged and committed to the high court for allegedly dealing with suspected stolen iron sheets meant for the vulnerable people of Karamoja sub-region.

State prosecution led by Mr David Bisamunyu and Mr Jonathan Muwaganya told court that during the month of June 2022, Minister Nandutu dealt with 2000 pre-painted Iron sheets of gauge 28 marked “Office of the Prime Minister” by receiving and holding them, having reason to believe that they were acquired as a result of loss of property.

On her first appearance before the court, Nandutu was not given a chance to apply for bail like her counter-parts including her senior minister Mary Goretti Kitutu and state minister for planning, Amos Lugoloobi, because investigations into her case were reportedly complete and she was accordingly sent to High Court for trial. Additionally, the Director of Public Prosecutions disclosed to her evidence she intends to rely on during the trial.

Prosecution added that after being appointed minister in 2021, her ministry received a supplementary budget of Shs39.9 billion meant for the disarmament and community development empowerment programme and it was used to provide goats and iron sheets for reformed youth worriers (Karuchunas) and other vulnerablegroups like the elderly and women.