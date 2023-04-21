Hope is on the horizon for the 300 Ugandans trapped in the Republic of Sudan, amidst a slump in fighting between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that has entered the sixth day.

The entrapped include pilgrims to Mecca and Madina who were transiting through Khartoum, students, patients on medical tourism, members of the business community and staff of the Embassy of Uganda in Khartoum.

“All Ugandan citizens are safe. But I appeal to them to remain calm and not to move out of their places of abode as the government of Uganda works out an evacuation plan,” said Dr. Rashid Yahya Ssemuddu, Uganda’s Ambassador to Khartoum, Republic of Sudan.

“I wish everyone happy Idd el Fitr celebrations and pray that Allah brings peace to Sudan as well as enables the peaceful evacuation of Ugandans,” he added.

The Ambassador also thanked H.E. President Yoweri Museveni, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of foreign Affairs and Embassy staff for their combined efforts to evacuate Ugandans, pending a ceasefire.

Downturn of fighting in many parts of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, is associated with battlefield losses of the RSF, which has come under intensive bombardment by a combined force made of armoured units, infantry corps and the air force of the SAF.

The latest tally puts the dead at 270, with over 2700 injured according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Sudanese health authorities have reported about 70% of the hospitals dysfunctional due to bombardment or lack of medical supplies and personnel, rendering them unhelpful to the injured or sick.

The death of an American citizen on Thursday has raised the spectre of an American intervention to evacuate its citizens. US State Department declined to divulge the identity and circumstances surrounding the death of the citizen, citing respect for the family of the deceased.

The US Pentagon and Defence Department have confirmed the activation of a special operations unit in Djibouti in readiness for the assignment. Details about its composition remain unknown, but going by past operations, it is most likely going to consist of the elite US Navy Seals and Special Forces.

America’s evacuation plan raises the stakes in the war, with the warring sides likely to exercise extreme caution, to avoid suffering consequences of any reckless behaviour that could provoke the ire of the country with a huge military presence in the region.

Attack of the US evacuation operation could complicate the war. Air support could be called in, or cruise missile strikes could be ordered on targets of their choice.

A military analyst observed that only the Americans possess the assets to evacuate their citizens under the current situation, and if successful, it could lead other countries to move in, paving the way for a humanitarian truce.

Meanwhile, conditions are getting worse for the over 6 million inhabitants in Khartoum, who have been confined to their homes for close to a week, with many running out of essential supplies, including food.