The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party Secretary General, Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong has Thursday afternoon received a Shs300 million donation from the party chairman, President Yoweri Museveni.

The money was paid by the Daily Monitor Newspaper as damages to President Museveni over a defamatory story that the newspaper published in 2021, claiming that Mr Museveni and his family members secretly received a COVID-19 vaccine at the height of the pandemic. The Daily Monitor a publication owned by the Nation Media Group later apologized and settled out of court with President Museveni.

Mr Edwin Karugire, President Museveni’s lawyer, presented the dummy cheque to the NRM Secretariat leadership at a press conference at Plot 10, Kyadondo Road, Nakasero in Kampala.

Upon receiving the cheque, Todwong commended the National Chairman for his generosity and commitment to the party, stating that the donation would be used to construct an NRM office building in the Luwero district, where the party began its liberation struggle. The Rt Hon Todwong congratulated the President on winning what he called “a battle” and emphasized the transparency of the legal system.

The NRM Deputy Secretary-General, Rt. Hon. Rose Namayanja expressed gratitude to the Secretariat for choosing her area of Luweero for such a project and committed on behalf of the people of Luweero to avail the land for the construction.

The party’s National Treasurer, Amb. Barbara Nekesa expressed gratitude to the National Chairman for donating the money to the party and assured party members that the funds would be put to good use. She implored her colleagues to exercise due diligence in putting the money to its best possible use.

Present at the handover ceremony were party leaders; Dr Tanga Odoi, the Electoral Commission Chairman; Hon. Jacqueline Kyatuhaire, the Deputy National Treasurer; Hon. Emmanuel Dombo, the Director of Communication; and Counsel Enoch Barata, the Director of Legal Affairs.