President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is optimistic that the Presidential zonal industrial hubs for skilling the youth will help Uganda to stop importing what can be made locally.

While addressing the gathering shortly after commissioning the Zonal Industrial hub for Madi sub-region located in Dazaipi, Adjumani district on Thursday, the President noted that while training the youth, the industrial hubs should remember to put emphasis on addressing the basic human needs namely; food, shelter and clothing, saying these can turn into business for them to earn a living in future.

He was happy to learn that Adjumani Zonal industrial hub was doing exactly the same.

“It is important that our children get the skills because when you look at all of you, the shirts you’re putting on, you’re supporting foreign business. You paid money to support foreign businesses, yet your children don’t have money. I want these children to learn to make everything we use here, so that we preserve our wealth and don’t squander it, H.E Museveni noted, adding that the items produced must have the market within Uganda, Africa and globally. He promised to support the beneficiaries further to put into action what they have learnt.

“This industrial hub is Tabika (in Madi meaning to test in English or Endozo in Bantu dialect) and to show you what can be done in modern society,” he further said.

The President encouraged the administrators of the industrial hub to expand the scope of what they teach the youth and add on among other things how to make animal feeds from maize and other raw materials.

At the same function, the President, currently on his tour on investment and wealth creation in West Nile sub-region under the theme: “Securing your future through wealth creation and shared prosperity” committed to continue improving the social and economic infrastructure of the region. He promised to work on the road from Laropi to Moyo connecting to Yumbe and eventually Koboko. He said Laropi bridge will also be done.

About the unstable electricity, His Excellency the President said the government is working on a strong power line of 400KV from Karuma to Oluyo in Oyam and the 132KV moving from Oluyo, Pakwach, Nebbi and to Moyo.

“Another very strong line will go from Oluyo in Nwoya district straight to Nimule on the border with South Sudan. It is from that now, that we shall tap the one for Adjumani district,” H.E Museveni noted.

On the issue of Apaa land conflicts, the President said they will be solved properly and encouraged the Madi community to be calm. He added that although the area is in Madi, it doesn’t mean that the Acholis don’t have to stay there and the debate about the illegitimate settlers in that area will also be handled.

He further warned those encroaching on Zoka forest for human activities including charcoal burning to stop it immediately.

According to the State House comptroller Ms. Jane Barekye, Adjumani Zonal Industrial hub started its operations in March this year and is offering free training to 236 youths of whom 112 are female from Adjumani, Moyo and Obongi irrespective of their level of education.

She said these are being skilled in tailoring, hair dressing, welding, carpentry and joinery and building & construction. She also noted that they have started educating the students on how to practice the 4-acre model.

Ms. Barekye informed the President that the training center is managed by a committee headed by Moyo Resident District Commissioner deputized by the LC5 Chairman of Adjumani and Obongi, NRM Chairman Moyo among others including youth and women.

“This was to instill a sense of belonging that this hub belongs to them, and we always inform and consult them of whatever we are going to do. We also emphasize that we choose instructors that know the local language,” Ms. Barekye said.

The ceremony was also attended and addressed by the Woman MP for Adjumani, Hon. Jessica Ababiku, the MP Adjumani East, Hon. Mamawi James and the Chairperson management committee of the training center also the Resident District Commissioner for Moyo, Gore Koffin.

The State House Zonal Industrial Hubs were initiated by President Museveni to minimize high unemployment levels among the youths by equipping them with various hands-on skills.