Police in Nateete have arrested two suspects in connection to fraud on Facebook.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango, the two suspects- Lutalo Vicent and Kijambu Edwin have been calling and defrauding people on Facebook and the last victim is Katusiime Joy whom they defrauded Shs550,000.

Katusiime narrated to the Police that she met one of the suspects on Facebook (In name of Nakayima Brenda) who disguised himself by asking anyone to help him how to withdraw money from one of the local banks (ABSA bank) and Katusiime volunteered to help.

“Joy innocently tried to help and in the process of helping that is when that suspect connected her to another person and on calling that number 0706293631, that number also gave her another number 0778957184 and in the process that person asked her to send mobile money and she also innocently sent money Shs550,000 but they were still demanding. She then realized that these were conmen and she reported to Nateete Police station,” he said.

Onyango explained that on reporting, Katusiime informed Police that unknown persons told her to meet them at Nateete near Labamba bar. After informing the Police, the said suspects who were travelling in a motor vehicle Toyota Isis reg no UBL 496A silver Black colour realised that the Police were about to arrest them and they drove off but kept on telling the complainant to send them more money.

“So today on 13th April, our officers in Nateete managed to break through and arrested the two suspects Lutalo Vicent and Kijambu Edwin. Upon reaching the police, a search was conducted in the said Motor vehicle and a number of different dangerous weapons were recovered from there Motor vehicle registration number UBL 496A Toyota isis silver black in colour,” he said.

“Inquiries are in progress. We appeal to members of the public to be careful about who they deal with on social media.”