THE Chief of Defence Forces General Wilson Mbasu Mbadi has rallied Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces troops under Operation Shujaa to complete and achieve the mission’s objectives and mentor their colleagues of Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

General Mbadi was visiting UPDF bases that are deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo where he urged the soldiers to maintain the good name of the UPDF. He however cautioned them against promiscuity which will compromise their lives.

The CDF reminded the soldiers that the UPDF leadership is tirelessly working towards addressing their pertinent issues of salaries increment and welfare.

The Mountain Division Commander who doubles as the Commander of Operation Shujaa, Maj Gen Dick Olum thanked the CDF for taking time to visit and talk to the troops under his command.

The Chief of Defence Forces was accompanied by the Commander Land Forces, Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga, Chief of Military Intelligence, Maj Gen James Birungi, Brig Gen Irumba Tingira (Military Assistant to the CDF), sector one Operation Shujaa Commander Col James Kasule.