Christians of the Diocese of Muhabura who gathered at St Andrews cathedral Sseseme Convention grounds at the consecration and enthronement of the 3rd Bishop of the Diocese Rt. Rev. Godfrey Mbitse on Sunday heckled and booed Kisoro Municipality Member of Parliament Eng. Paul Kwizera Bucyana.

Eng. Kwizera was heckled over opposing the anti-homosexuality bill.

It all begun when State Minister of Youth and Children and Kisoro District woman Member of Parliament Sarah Nyirabashitsi Mateke introduced him to the voters and in response, the crowds all in unison booed and heckled him as he stood up. He was the only guest to receive such a hostile reception of loud boos.

During the service, Bishop Dan Zoreka of Kinkiizi Diocese who was the day’s preacher said that Homosexuality is bad as its against God. He said as the church, they are praying for President Yoweri Museveni that God guides him as he assent to the bill.

“We as the church and Ugandans we are praying to God to continue leading and guiding President Museveni so that he assents to the bill,“ Said Bishop Dan Zoreka.

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda His Grace Dr Samuel Kazimba Mugalu called upon all those that are engaging and supporting homosexuality to repent to God before thanking the MPs who passed the bill.

“I call upon all the people that are engaged in homosexuality to repent and all those that support it,” he said amidst cheers from the crowds.

Abel Bizimana, the Kisoro LC5 said what their Member of Parliament is doing is abominable even among the bafumbira culture as he called upon him to apologize to the people of Kisoro.

The booing of MP Kwizera comes just a few days when his constituents held a peaceful demonstration on the streets of Kisoro municipality against him for not supporting the bill.