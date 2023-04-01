The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Coordinator for Buganda Region, Frank Sserubiri has said President Yoweri Museveni’s letter to the Inspector General of Government stopping her from investigating the wealth of security personel should be respected because the President, as a visionary leader, might be having his strong reasons.

It should be recalled that President Museveni urged the IGG Beti Kamya not to compel soldiers and other security personnel to declare their wealth publicly,under the leadership code act of 2021,no matter what the law says.

In the letter dated 24th April 2022,the president said that the law must be in tandem with logic.

The law states that every civil servant including all security personnel are required to disclose their assets to the IGG in the fight against corruption.

The declaration of assets to the Inspectorate of Government is done annually under the leadership code act as amended in 2021.

Now Mr Sserubiri who serves under the office of the NRM national chairman at Kyambogo, says the President made no mistake and the document is not threatening.

He adds that the office of the IGG still has a huge task to investigate other priority areas.

While in an exclusive interview with our reporter this week, Sserubiri said Ugandans should not put pressure on President Museveni because he may have seen for himself that if the IGG continues to investigate the military it could disrupt national security.

He explained that there may be senior military officers who steal billions of money and and if caught they could cause chaos in the country.

Sserubiri argued that people who have really sustained the economy are the humble citizens who pay taxes that are stolen by the well off people ,who are so arrogant to an extent that if touched on, they may disrupt national security.

He is sad that the poor are the voters but the rich who do not vote are the ones who oppress the poor stressing that to address this issue,government has to apply some logic.

Sserubiri added that it is not right to say that all soldiers who went with President Museveni to the bush had the same agenda of fighting for their country ,instead some of them went to fight for “themselves” and these are the people who are tormenting poor Ugandans.

About the President’s recent comments advising the IGG to slow down on the life style audit ,Sserubiri said the President saw far because if thieves invest stolen money abroad the next generation will lose ,while if they steal and put the wealth here the next generation will share more.

He also appreciated Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo, the Head of the Office of the National Chairman in Kyambogo for doing a great job of exposing the corrupt and land grabbers who have been forced to vomit stolen money and property, which has further cleaned the image of Government.