Dr. Brenda Jessica Tibamwenda has been appointed the Deputy Spokesperson- Office of the NRM National Chairperson, Kyambogo.

“By the power vested to me by Article 14 (1) of the NRM Constitution, on behalf of the NRM National Chairperson,I have appointed Dr Brenda Jessica Tibamwenda to the position of the Deputy Public Relations Officer, Office of the NRM National Chairperson- Kyambogo,” Hajjat Hadijah Uzeiye Namyalo, the Head of ONC/ National Coordinator of the Bazzukulu said in a statement dated 28th March, 2023.

Dr. Tibamwenda who will deputize Ibrahim Kitatta holds a PhD in Transport & Logistics Supply Chain, Masters in Business Administration, Masters of Education and a Bachelors Degree of Education in English language and Literature.

She was previously the Secretary General; Uganda National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and lectured in different institutions

As the Deputy Spokesperson, Dr. Tibamwenda is charged with defending the good image of the National NRM Chairman, popularize NRM achievements to the public and build positive relationship with the public and the media among other responsibilities.