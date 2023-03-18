The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E Hassan Sheik Mohamud, has this evening arrived in Uganda for the pass out of Somali trainees at the Special Mission Training Center, Butiaba in Buliisa district tomorrow.

H.E Muhamud was accompanied by his daughter, Ms. Janah Hassan Sheik.

The Somali leader was received at Entebbe International Airport by the Ugandan Minister of Defence, Hon. Vincent Ssempija, Brig. Gen. Steven Kiggundu, Deputy Commander Uganda Air Force, AIGP Brig. Gen. Ddamulira Christopher, the Police Director of Crime Intelligence, Mr. Samuel Akena, Deputy Commissioner General, Uganda Prisons Service and Maj. Gen. Nathan Mugisha, Deputy Ambassador of Uganda to Somalia.

The Somalia President was also received by a team of Somalis namely; Amb. Ali Muhammed Muhammed, Abdul Lafit Muhamoud, Ali Qadar Warjiid, Mohamud Samwa, Sadik Addi, Mohamed Mohamid Fidow and Ms. Jawa Amal Abdu.