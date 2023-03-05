Education enrollment is on a strong increase since the introduction of Universal Primary Education by the NRM government under the administration of HE Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. Bundibugyo district is a key beneficiary of this program with an improved performance in Primary Leaving Examination (PLE); it registered 362 first grades, 2550 second grades and 8623 third grades, according to last year’s results.

The President after receiving tough security reports about the misuse of UPE funds in the district, he assigned the Office of the National Chairman Headed by his Assistant and SPA/Political Affairs Hajjat Namyalo Hadijah Uzeiye to find out the truth behind the concerns.

On 4/3/2023, the ONC coordinator Rwenzori Sub-Region Mr Kyalimpa Ausen joined the security team comprised of the DISO, CIID and RDC conducted monitoring on more than 10 schools to assess the use of the quarterly UPE funds. Of the schools monitored is Hakitengya P/S where it was found that; of the Ugx 6’320’000 received, there is no accountability as most of the documents presented are forged. The team immediately arrested the Head Teacher Mr Kiyamba Zedekiah as further investigations are ongoing.

Mr Kyalimpa Ausen asserted that ONC has strict directives to fight corruption and ensure that, residents receive quality public service delivery.

The RDC thanked the teachers for attending to their work and requested them to always take individual responsibility for public resources. He affirmed that this exercise is to carry on for all schools receiving government support and the victims are to accordingly be managed without any favour.

He thanked the President for increasing the force fighting corruption with the deployment of self-determined youth under the ONC to monitor government programs among other duties and he is determined to work with the ONC office to ensure quality public service provision to the people of Bundibugyo district.