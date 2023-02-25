The opposition Members of Parliament have asked President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to sack all the ministers implicated in the scandal of iron sheets meant for karamoja subregion.

The opposition members led by the shadow minister for Information Joyce Bagala joined karamoja Members of Parliament in calling for the resignation of the Minister in charge of Karamoja Affairs Mary Gorreti Kitutu to pave way for investigations into the alleged theft of iron sheets.

Minister Mary Gorreti Kitutu is on the spot for allegedly diverting iron sheets that were procured to support the vulnerable groups, Interest groups, Institutions and Reformed Warriors in Karamoja Region.

The iron sheets were instead found in the home of the minister’s mother and other family members during an operation mounted by the Internal Security Organisation (ISO), the Police and the State House Anti-Corruption Unit in Namisindwa district.

Bagala on Friday told the media at parliament that if kitutu does not resign, the opposition will join other Members of parliament to censure her in a motion being drafted by karamoja subregion Members of Parliament.

She said that as kitutu resigns other ministers who shared karamoja iron sheets should also be relieved of their duties by the President as a way of fighting corruption in the country.

She said that all implicated persons be tried in the Anti-Corruption Court for loss of property and abuse of office.

Wakiso district Woman MP Betty Naluyima demanded the government to avail the proper format of aiding communities with relief assistance.

Mukono North Member of Parliament Abdallah Kiwanuka asked the President to stop interfering with the IGG office while fighting corruption by empowering the state house Anti-corruption Unit where the money that could have gone to the IGG office is diverted to this unit to weaken the IGG’s office.