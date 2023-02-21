BY Samuel Lukanga

The Office of the National Chairman (ONC) Coordinator for Rubaga, Ms Nakimuli Hannifah and the Deputy RCC for Rubaga Divison Mr Anderson Burora have intercepted a fraudulent distribution of government inputs under the Naads program objected to alleviating urban poor peasants out of poverty at Namirembe School of Handicapped and Disabilities in Rubaga North.

The mayor Mr Mbeeraze Zaake Mawura (NUP) and his committee composed of NUP members, disobeyed the regulations guiding the identification of the beneficiaries and identified their family members and close relative to receive the broilers & feeds (poultry) and vegetables seedlings (urban farming ) worth Ugx 200M

The beneficiaries were ferried from Rubaga South to Rugaba North in a closed venue where the Mayor claims to own the project and is giving back to his supporters.

The RCC Ms Lukanga Aminah rushed to the venue and held a meeting with the concerned leaders and resolved has that;

1. The procedures for identification of the beneficiaries were not followed and only close friends and family members of the political heads were benefiting at the cost of the poor peasants.

2. The inputs are to be distributed to the identified beneficiaries but the next batch is managed without bending the procedures.

3. Identification and distribution should be public and the masses informed that the project is owned by the government under the leadership of HE YK Museveni.

The ONC Kampala Sub- Regional Coordinator Mr Kizito Moses said that the move is part of ONC’s wider plan to eliminate corruption in Kampala as instructed by HE Yoweri Kaguta Museveni through SPA/PA-ONC Hajjat Hadijjah Uzeiye Namyalo.