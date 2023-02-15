All leaders in Kasanda District have gathered to commemorate 37 years of NRM in leadership

They jointly appreciated President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for his effort to transform Uganda from where it was in 1986.

Speaking before the gathering, Minister for Lands Housing and Urban Development Judith Nabakooba who was the guest of honor urged NRM leaders to spearhead the battle against corruption as instructed by the party chairman.

She thanked the President for appointing Coordinators under ONC to monitor government programs and NRM Manifesto, which she said will help in the running of the party activities all over the country.

She also demonstrated the need for president Museveni to contest again in 2026 for the continuity of development

Others in presence were RDC Kibuuka Amooti, and Deputy RdC Kalema Fred Pax among other leaders who agreed to endorse President Museveni to stand again in 2026 and beyond under the slogan “Omalako Jajja Tova Ku Main”

The newly appointed ONC Coordinators for greater Mubende Mr Mutagobwa Godfrey and Ms Namuddu Patience appreciated president Museveni and SPA/PA-ONC Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo for empowering them with such a remarkable duty and promised to work tirelessly to achieve the assignment.