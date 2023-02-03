Youth leaders from Mbarara sub region have today been guided to love learning so that they can continously acquire more knowledge to pass on to other beneficiaries.

The UPDF Chief Political Commissar Maj Gen Henry Masiko made this remark as he addressed them at Mbarara High School on the importance of having the correct knowledge to transform communities.

He said that ideology is knowledge on patriotism, pan Africanism, democracy and social economic transformation.

He noted that African problems should be solved by Africans, and this can only be achieved through our own works.

He attributed the failure for youth to have jobs on partly laziness and failure to work.

Maj Gen Masiko urged youth leaders to develop a national service spirit and work hard since they are free from incumberance at this stage.

“Work means producing something not necessarily sitting in office. There is no gain without pain,” he said, further encouraging them to adopt the slogan of

“Iam a proud young person who loves work to transform self and others.”

He concluded by urging them to always be prepared for work, preserve discipline and respect national service as youth leaders who subscribe to social economic transformation.

The Woman MP for Mbarara City Hon Rita Atukwatsa Bwahika who accompanied the CPC, urged youth leaders to be responsible, accountable, exemplary, work hard, add value on whatever they do, and always preserve life, among others; if they are to survive in the ever changing competitive world.

She further noted that life is a transition and each stage calls for particular attributes.

“Keep your eyes on the ball and live responsibly and your relationship with money must be minimal,” Hon Atukwatsa told youth leaders at the political education workshop.

The ongoing political education workshop ahead of celebrations to mark the 42Tarehe Sita and Defence Forces Week activities in Greater Mbarara sub region mainly aims at orienting youth leaders with the correct ideology that has enabled the survival of NRA/M government.

Mbarara district, Mbarara City, Ibanda, Kazo, Kiruhura, Isingiro and Rwampara districts make the Greater Mbarara Sub Region, where Tarehe Sita Civil Military activities are currently being conducted under the theme: “Recognizing the sacrifice of the founders of the Peoples’ Revolution for Social Economic Transformation.”