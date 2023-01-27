The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has released the 2022 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results.

Here is how to check the results via SMS;

The candidates, parents and other interested parties may use the short message service (sms) on mobile telecom networks which will post the results of candidates on their mobile sets instantly.

This can be done by typing PLE <space> Full Index Number of the candidate, eg 003301/368 and send to 6600 on all mobile telecom networks.

Procedure:

To access your results, a user should simply send an SMS from a mobile phone to code number 6600.

User should type ‘PLE’, leave space, type correct candidate index number and then send to 6600.”

The user should then receive his/her examination results or registration details instantly. Each SMS sent to 6600 is charged Shs500.