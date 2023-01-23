Police in Kazo District is holding Buzarebukye Sulaiman Kariho aged 56-years old over aggravated defilement.

Buzarebukye who’s a practicing herbalist and resident of Katamba cell Katamba ward in Buremba Town Council of Kazo District allegedly defiled a young girl aged 11 who was left in his custody for treatment since December 2022 by her biological father.

According to the Rwizi regional Police spokesperson Samson Kasasira, the herbalist has been staying with her and 4 other children in a one-roomed house.

Kasasira added that the scene of crime was visited and documented.

“The victim was rescued and taken for medical examinations and inquiries into the matter are still ongoing,” Kasasira said.