Police officers at Kawempe Police Station have been left confused after a victim of assault refusing to cooperate with them to have the suspects arrested.

Yesterday, police took keen interest in the case of Pretty Nicole, a teenage girl seen in a viral video on social media being assaulted by fellow girls over a man.

In the video that has since sparked mixed reactions among netizens, the victim is seen being flogged by her three friends who accuse her of trying to sleep with one of their boyfriends.

The officers kicked off investigations and hunt for the suspects who took part in the erroneous act.

However, according to Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, the victim has refused to cooperate with Police and she blames herself for what happened to her.

“Kawempe Police station has a shelter for victims of torture, kidnap and trafficking. This is where she slept after exhibiting signs of escaping from her mother , it should be noted that the girl also blames her self for what happened to her,” Owoyesigyire said in a tweet on Tuesday.

“She has refused to cooperate with the Police to help identify the suspects but is instead blaming herself for whatever happened and feels she deserved the beating,” he added.