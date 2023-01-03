The commander of Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Battle Group (BG) XXXVII Col Charles Kibaate Asiimwe yesterday said that UPDF deployment in Somalia is based on a Pan-Africanism spirit to ensure peace, security and social economic transformation.

He made the remarks while meeting Somali local leaders and security officials in Marka Lower Shabelle region of Somalia. “We are here on an African Union (AU) mandate to fulfill a Pan-Africanism spirit of ensuring peace, security and social economic transformation across Africa. We cannot watch when our brothers in Somalia are suffering yet what affects Somalia affects Africa. That’s why we are here to offer support within our means,” Col Asiimwe explained.

He further noted that we all need each other and no African country can work independently.

He explained this analogy by relating to a human body where each body part is equally important, once one part has a problem the whole body suffers.

He concluded by asking them to report all Al-Shabaab elements to security forces to restore peace and security throughout the country.

The District Commissioner (DC) Marka, Mr. Osman Mohamed Musa, who was accompanied by the Marka chief Sheik, Yusuf, said UPDF has stabilized Somalia.

He pledged support and encouraged entrepreneurs both from Uganda and all over the world to invest in Somalia.

The Somali National Army (SNA) commander in Marka Maj Abdulkadir Munye said Somali Security Forces (SSF) are jointly working with UPDF in Marka and Jilbi to destroy Al-Shabaab secret camps around El-Marade, Garas, Gawaan, Galka and Salimo.

He concluded by noting that they are committed to ensuring that peace returns in Somalia.

BG XXXVII is serving in Somalia to fulfill the mandate of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).