FUFA has received from Government of Uganda UGX 2 Bn as part of arrears to assist in preparations for Uganda Cranes squad ahead of the CHAN Finals in Algeria.

Part of the funds will also help in settlement of arrears accrued as a result of the team’s earlier international engagements.

FUFA is allocated UGX 17Bn in the Annual National Budget but only UGX 4.8 Bn has been disbursed.

‘ I thank the Government of Uganda led by HE President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni , First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Mama Janet Museveni, Parliament of Uganda, Ministry of Finance, Minister of State for Sports Hon. Peter Ogwang, National Council of Sports and various Government organs for playing a key role in the release of the funds’ said FUFA President Hon. Magogo Moses Hassim.

We are glad to receive this timely support from Government as the Uganda Cranes CHAN Squad is already in camp preparing for CHAN Finals due next month in Algeria’ added Magogo.

The Cranes will fly out on 1st January 2023 for build up matches in Tunisia before connecting to Algeria.