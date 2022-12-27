State Minister for Industry, Hon. Min. David Bahati has re-affirmed his fight against homosexuality in Uganda.

The Ndorwa West MP who triples as the Kabale District NRM Chairperson was speaking at Buhara Church of Uganda during the 50 year Marriage Anniversary Celebrations of Kabale District NRM Office Administrator Amos Rwansheija and his wife Beatrice.

“I have been in this fight for a long time, and I will always be at the centre of the Government’s resistance against this Anti-Christian Vice that is contrary to God’s own design of marriage. Marriage is strictly and divinely between man and woman and not same sex. We are asking Ugandans to rally behind Government as we resist any internal or external forces that tend to drive us in a different direction,” Bahati said.

His statements come a few days after the Archbishop of Uganda Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu announced that the Church of Uganda was ready to split from Canterbury once the Head seat of the World wide Anglican Church declares support for Same sex Marriage.

Bahati is famously known for championing the fight against Homosexuality in Uganda. He attracted International attention in 2009 when he introduced the Uganda Anti-Homosexuality Bill in Parliament, with a new offense titled “Aggravated Homosexuality ” punishable by law as a Capital offense.

Consequently, Bahati was targeted by Gay rights activists world wide. Journalist Jeff Sharlet accused Bahati of planning to ” kill every last gay person “.

However, Bahati received massive support from Uganda, especially the Christian community. After Bahati’s record media interviews about his bill, the Archbishop of Uganda at that time, Most. Rev. Stanley Ntagali declared himself ” the Arch Enemy of Homosexuality ” and he described Bahati as a Heaven sent fighter whose efforts should be backed up by all means.

Ntagali himself was targeted by International protests, before he personally walked out of a global gathering of Archbishops in Canterbury in 2016.

” I will not attend that guy summit,” Ntagali roared back after he was confronted for acting in protest.