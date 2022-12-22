The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, His Grace Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has urged leaders of Kampala Capital City Authority to work together as a team for the good of Ugandans living and doing business in the city.

Speaking at the KCCA’s get-together and end-of-year party on Tuesday at City Hall, Archbishop Kaziimba said if Kampala leaders work together the city will develop without any hindrances and more businesses will manifest.

“I’m happy for the Lord Mayor and the Executive Director for the great job you are doing to develop Kampala. I am thankful because my workplace is here in Nakasero, Kampala. You have made the roads, improved security and reduced congestion in the city. However, more is still needed and I urge you, leaders, to work as a team so that our city develops,” he said.

Archbishop Kaziimba’s call comes at a time when the political wing of KCCA is not in good terms with the technical wing. The most recent infight was sparked by the bodaboda issue where the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago was totally against the move by the Minister of State for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Kyofatogabye to register all Bodaboda riders in the city.

According to Lukwago, the process was not guided by any law and the fees were not set by the authority hence making it illegal. He asked the authority to disassociate itself from the process and asked that the exercise is suspended immediately.